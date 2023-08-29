WATCH: Malaika Arora aces ethnic look as she hosts Onam Sadya with Mom, sister Amrita Arora

Onam, the annual harvest festival, is currently being celebrated across India. Bollywood stars have also indulged in the festivities. Malaika Arora’s mother, Joyce Arora, is a Malayali who regularly hosts the Onam Sadya at her place. This year also, Malaika and her mother organized a grand feast for their loved ones. They were joined by Amrita Arora, and their friends Aditi Govitrikar, Vahbiz Mehta, and Delnaz Daruwala.

Malaika Arora clicked with Amrita Arora and friends post Onam celebrations

On Monday, August 28, Malaika Arora was spotted coming out of her mother’s home after completing the Onam festivities. Malaika looked exquisite in a white and yellow ethnic suit. She wore minimal makeup and had her tied up in a bun. She completed her look with black sunglasses, a small round bindi, small earrings, and a brown handbag. Malaika was accompanied by her sister Amrita Arora who kept it casual in a white printed t-shirt and black shorts. The duo smiled and posed for the paparazzi before driving away. Have a look.

Malaika Arora’s Onam festivities with family and friends

Malaika also shared pictures and videos of the celebrations from their home on her Instagram Stories. The dining table could be seen laid out in a traditional way with many tasty delicacies. She also posted a photo offering a glimpse of the situation after consuming the feast captioned, “Post onam sadya #foodcoma.” Malaika’s friends Aditi Govitrikar, Vahbiz Mehta and Delnaz Daruwala also shared content from the festive extravaganza. Check it out.

Later, Malaika took to Instagram and made a special post wishing everybody a happy Onam and also shared more photos from her celebration with family and friends. She also gave a closer look at the delicious food that her mother had prepared. Malaika wrote, “Happy onam, wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora #onam#sadya#onashamsakal.”

A day before the Onam feast, Malaika was clicked with beau Arjun Kapoor, enjoying their time in the city during heavy rains. They were first clicked on a romantic lunch date and later during a dinner outing outside a luxurious restaurant. Earlier, there were rumors that the lovebirds had parted ways but their joint appearance has dismissed all speculations.

