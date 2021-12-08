WATCH: Malaika Arora is all hearts for beau Arjun Kapoor as he devours delicious ice cream

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently returned to India from their quick getaway. For those unaware, the couple jetted off to the Maldives to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Now, after returning back, on Tuesday, December 7, Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback clip from his vacation that features his devouring delicious ice cream. As soon as the clip caught the attention of his ladylove Malaika Arora, the Bollywood dive quickly reshared it on her social media platform.

Taking to Instagram, Bollywood’s OG yogini and fitness enthusiast posted the same video on her stories with a quirky heart emoji. The short video sees Arjun relishing a food truck ice cream by the beach. Seemingly, he moves towards Malaika who’s helping him to wipe the ice cream off his face. Upon witnessing the warm gesture, Arjun purposely puts more ice cream on his face. The latest video is proof that the duo had a gala time together.

Speaking of their love story, rumours about their romance sparkled soon after Malaika separated from her husband Arbaaz Khan. Initially, for a long time, both Malaika and Arjun neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. However, the two grabbed many eyeballs as they sat next to each other during the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Soon after paparazzi also clicked the two walking hand-in-hand which ignited social media.

During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Malaika also admitted that Arjun Kapoor is her favourite male performer, which ended up adding fuel to their romance rumours. Later, it was Malaika who made their relationship official on Instagram with a sweet photo of the two together.

