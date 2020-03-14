WATCH: Malaika Arora asks the paps to wear masks amid Coronavirus pandemic & fans love her for her humility

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the video, Malaika Arora is seen asking the paparazzi to wear mask amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite her busy schedule, always takes out time to hit the gym, and yesterday, when this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress was papped outside the gym, although she seemed to be in a hurry, however, she made sure to pose for the paps and also ask them to take care of themselves. In the said video, as soon as Malaika steps out of the car, she poses for the paps and is seen asking the paparazzi to wear masks amid the Coronavirus outbreak as she signals them, and the paps obediently say yes mam.

Yesterday, Malaika Arora and beau were papped attending a party together and these lovebirds were seen exiting the party holding hands. Ever since Malaika and Arjun have made their relationship public, they are often asked about their wedding plans, and during a recent interview, this Munni Badnaan actress had said that she has to work with her team to expand her business as she really wants that to grow and get bigger and as for marriage, these are not things you can predict. “We will go one step at a time. We have been very honest about where we stand, and as and when things move, we will speak about it,” Malaika had said.

On the work front, while Arjun Kapoor is busy with the promotions of Dibajar Banerjee’s Saneep Aur Pink Faraar, Malaika is seen as a judge on dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer.

Check out the video of Malaika Arora asking hte paparazzi to wear masks here:

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora casts a spell on beau Arjun Kapoor in her black avatar as the actor drops a fiery comment

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More