WATCH: Malaika Arora gives peek into fun-filled 48th birthday eve; don’t miss the special tiered cake

Actress Malaika Arora recently turned a year older on October 23. The day garnered her wishes from every nook and corner of the Bollywood industry. Arora too, seems to be over the moon as she stepped into the 48th year of her life recently. The actress has now shared glimpses of how her special day went about and also shared a sneak-peek into her special birthday cake. Check it out inside!

Malaika Arora shares a sneak peek into her birthday

The actress turned a year older yesterday and now, she has shared glimpses of how her day went about. In a video shared by Malaika Arora on her Instagram account earlier today, the actress can be seen relishing a trip. She was accompanied by her friends in the video shared.

Sharing the same on Instagram, Arora wrote in the caption of her post, “What my birthday eve looked like.”

Notably, in an Instagram story shared by Malaika, her birthday cake can also be seen with casper’s figurine. Check out the story shared by the actress below.



When Arjun Kapoor was all hearts for Malaika Arora on her birthday…

The actress’ birthday has left her close friends and family elated as she steps ahead towards another year of her life. The day seemingly, has also left her beau and actor Arjun Kapoor feeling over the moon as he dropped wishes on the actress on her birthday.

Sharing a picture wherein the lovebirds can be seen sharing a heartfelt hug, the Ishaqzaade actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Baby !!! This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos…”

Into the work front of Malaika Arora…

Malaika Arora is known for flaunting her moves in some iconic Bollywood dance numbers. From Munni Badnam to Hoth Rasiley, Arora’s dance moves have won the hearts of her fans over the years.

Notably, the actress had appeared in a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's film, An Action Hero’s song Aap Jaisa Koi. Moreover, she also embarked on her own series titled Moving In With Malaika last year.



