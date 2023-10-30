WATCH: Malaika Arora gives sneak peek into 48th birthday celebration and it is all things 'INSANE'

Actress Malaika Arora celebrated her birthday recently on October 23, receiving well-wishes from all over the Bollywood industry. The actress, who turned 48, celebrated her birthday in a unique way by being in the air. Malaika Arora took to her social media handle today to share a video showing her experience while skydiving in Dubai.

Malaika Arora shares a glimpse of her skydiving experience on her 48th birthday

Malaika Arora, who just turned 48, marked her birthday by going solo skydiving in Dubai. Today, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video of the same. Wearing her skydiving outfit, the actress explained that she went skydiving to mark the beginning of her 48th year. The video started with a nervous Malaika telling the skydiving organizers that it was her birthday.

Then, she went to the aircraft and got ready for the dive. The actress also shared her excitement as she enjoyed a breathtaking view of Dubai from high above. Despite her fear, Malaika took the plunge and had a great time.

Sharing the video, Malaika captioned it, “Jumped into 48 with a bang! Skydiving on my birthday was INSANE! The feeling of free-falling is indescribable. Here’s to living life on the edge & it is an experience that reminded me to always chase adventure and embrace the extraordinary.” HAVE A LOOK:

Sneak peek into Malaika Arora’s birthday

The actress who celebrated her 48th birthday recently on October 23, had given us a peek into how she spent her day. In a video posted on her Instagram, Malaika Arora shared moments of her enjoying a getaway. In the video she posted, Malaika was also joined by a few of her friends.

Sharing the video, Malaika wrote, “What my birthday eve looked like.” HAVE A LOOK:

Malaika Arora’s work front

Malaika Arora is famous for her memorable dance performances in Bollywood, such as Munni Badnam and Hoth Rasiley, which have delighted her fans for many years.

The actress made a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's film, An Action Hero, in a song called, Aap Jaisa Koi. Additionally, she launched her own series called, Moving In With Malaika last year.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Malaika Arora gives peek into fun-filled 48th birthday eve; don’t miss the special tiered cake