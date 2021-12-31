WATCH: Malaika Arora has her eyes and heart set on New Year 2022, oh, and also some plans

It is the last day of 2021! The year has had its fair share of ups and downs, and one thing we can definitely say is that we are glad it’s over. With 2021 nearing its end, we are all super excited with what 2022 has in store for us! To kickstart the year on a positive note, a lot of celebs have flown to international destinations to celebrate NYE. On the other hand, many celebs are also quite excited to spend the last evening of 2021 with their families in their homes. But one thing’s for sure, everyone is super stoked to welcome 2022. Today, Malaika Arora caught her attention who is all set to welcome 2022 and is already eyeing the year with hope and a cute smile.

In the Instagram story uploaded by the gorgeous celeb, she looked extra cute with her open hair and bare face. The boomerang was quite hilarious with Malaika speaking with just her eyes. Her caption read, ‘I [see] u 2022’ with the eye emoji in place of ‘see’. The ‘Anarkali Disco Chali’ dancer is quite the pun queen! Well, Malaika, we are all with you on this - we are all eyeing 2022 with a lot of hope!

Check Malaika's story HERE

Malaika Arora is super active on Instagram and always keeps her fans up-to-date with her life. Just a day back, she put across a recap of all the 12 months of 2021 and it went viral within hours. Moreover, she always makes the headlines with her cute poses with her beau Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read: WATCH: Malaika Arora's 'come with me' reel with Arjun Kapoor will give you serious vacay cravings