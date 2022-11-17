WATCH: Malaika Arora is not done making news with her moves, gives it back to nosy trolls

A few days ago, Malaika Arora unveiled the poster of her upcoming show ‘ Moving In With Malaika .’ The series will take fans inside Malaika’s world through unfiltered conversations, and it is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 5. Now, the actress has shared a promo of the show, in which she talks about all those trolling her for her age, her love life, as well as her ouftfits. The video is a sassy reply to all those trolls, and the actress shared that she wants to give everyone something new to talk about.

Malaika took to her Instagram account to post the promo which begins with Malla introducing herself as the ‘woman everyone loves to talk about’. Citing a few examples, she said that she is always trolled no matter what she does. “Kuchh bhi karo, people talk. I break up, it's breaking news. I move on, all hell breaks loose. I'm with my partner, I'm trolled. Take a goddamn walk, I'm trolled,” said Malaika. She further added that whether she wears a bikini or an evening gown, she receives ageist comments like, “Ma'am, ghar pe raho na. Ye sab karne ki umar nahi hai."

Malaika then said that the comments are getting old, and that she wishes to give everyone something new to talk about in her show Moving In With Malaika. “Sure. I'm not getting any younger. But you know what's getting really old? These comments. The same old comments. So I thought I'll give everyone something new to talk about. Show you the real Malaika up close,” she said. Check out the promo below.