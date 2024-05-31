WATCH: Malaika Arora makes first appearance after break-up news with Arjun Kapoor surfaces; waves at paps

Pinkvilla earlier in the day broke the news of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parting ways amicably after a long and warm course of their relationship. As the day passed by with a lot of conversation about the same, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was spotted stepping out wearing her smiles on the sleeves.

Malaika Arora makes first appearance after break-up news floats

Malaika Arora was seen walking out of a building's lift dressed in an eye-catching co-ord set. She walked through her car parked just a foot away from her and even waved at paps with a bright smile. See the viral video here:-

Did Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor part ways?

Unfortunately yes. Pinkvilla exclusively reported our multiple sources confirming that the power couple decided to decouple respectfully. Our sources shared that their relationship has run its course and the couple is dealing with this situation in an ‘extremely dignified manner’.

A source shares, "Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won't allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship."

On the work front, Malaika was last seen in a cameo appearance in the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

