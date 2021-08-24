WATCH: Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan is having the time of his life with friends in the US

and Arbaaz Khan’s son recently left the country to pursue his higher studies. Today, he was seen having the time of his life with his friends in the foreign nation. Arhaan’s friend Dev Raiyanii shared a video featuring him and his buddies and briefly showcased their life together in the USA.

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan share a very strong bond with each other. After Arhaan left for abroad to continue his studies, Malaika took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful pic with him. In the caption, Malaika wrote that she was already missing her son as he embarked on a new journey. “As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already #allmine#myminime,” Malaika wrote in the caption along with the heart emoticon.

On Arhaan’s farewell, even Amrita Arora shared a picture and wrote, “To empty nesters, it will get better. Goodbyes r jus the hardest.” Before heading to the foreign nation, Arhaan had reunited with the Malaika’s mother Joyce and Arbaaz Khan. The happy family was even papped together in the city post their lunch date. Malaika and Arbaaz had called off their 19-year marriage in 2017. However, they continued to share a cordial relationship post-divorce and are often seen getting together for family celebrations.