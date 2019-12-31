Watch: Malaika Arora shares a boomerang video while 'stretching' towards 2020 with her girl gang

Recently, Malaika Arora shared two boomerang videos from the party on her Insta story. In one video we can see the girls stretching their hands in the namaskar yoga pose.

And the countdown has begun. With only a few hours left to welcome 2020, everyone has been indulged in the celebrations. Just like others, our beloved celebs from B – town have also come up with their own plans for the same. While some of them have jetted off to exotic locations for enjoying the New Year, a few others have decided to spend time with their loved ones. and her sister Amrita Arora have also started their New Year celebration in Goa.

The two of them are currently holidaying in Goa with Amrita’s husband Shakeel Ladak and few other friends. Photos and videos from the party have already gone viral on social media. Recently, Malaika shared two boomerang videos from the party on her Insta story. In one video we can see the girls stretching their hands in the namaskar yoga pose. Malaika is donning a golden pant and black bralette while Amrita is wearing a black sling top with short denim. In the second boomerang video, the girls are sliding their fingers from their eyes in style.

Check out the snaps from Malaika Arora's insta story here:

Well, it is quite evident from here that the Arora sisters are planning to ring in the New Year in Goa itself. Talking about Malaika Arora, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has been in the news since a very long time because of her relationship with . The two of them are often spotted by the paparazzi and onlookers while making public appearances. They jet off for exotic vacays too and tease their fans with glimpses from the same on their respective social media handles.

