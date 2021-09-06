WATCH: Malaika Arora & sister Amrita Arora nail the ‘Shut up & bend over’ trend in this fun VIDEO

The glamorous siblings of B-Town, Malaika Arora, and sister Amrita Arora are quite active and popular on social media. Their candid pictures and weekend get-togethers with girlfriends Karisma and Kareena Kapoor often go viral on the internet. And this evening, the gorgeous Arora sisters took social media by storm yet again as they hopped on to the viral Instagram trend of ‘Shut up & bend it’. Malaika took to her Instagram space and posted a fun reel featuring herself and Amrita, where both sisters groove to KiDi’s Touch It song and nail the viral trend.

In the Instagram reel shared by Malaika, one can see her and Amrita dancing to KiDi’s song ‘Touch it’. Both the divas are seen enjoying themselves and having fun as they move to the beats of the song. Towards the end of the video, Amrita even pushes Malaika out of the frame. They are dressed in comfortable outfits, with Malaika in a printed golden Kaftan, and Amrita in a tracksuit. Posting the video, Amrita captioned it with, “Succumbed.. Hips don’t lie! @amuaroraofficial #shutup #reels #reelitfeelit”.

As soon as Malaika posted the video, fans and friends bombarded the post with likes and comments. Among many reactions from fans, were comments from friends including Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Dino Morea, among others.

Take a look at Malaika and Amrita’s reel below:

The Arora sisters have hopped onto the latest trend on social media and we're loving it#MalaikaArora #AmritaArora pic.twitter.com/4SIDjX35w4 — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) September 6, 2021

Recently, Malaika revealed her wish to have a daughter on the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, after contestant Florina struck a chord with her heart. Talking about her statement in a recent interview with Times Of India, Malaika said, “For any mother, it’s so beautifully overwhelming to be around kids. Florina tugged at my heartstrings. Her performance and the way she is struck a chord with me deep down. I come from a family full of girls and now, we all have boys, largely. So, I do miss having a girl child. I love my son Arhaan to the moon and back, but I wish I also had a daughter.” Arhaan Khan is Malaika’s son from her previous marriage with Arbaaz Khan. The couple separated in 2016.

On the work front, Malaika is currently shooting for Supermodel Of The Year Season 2 where she will be featuring as a judge.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora has THIS cute reaction to beau Arjun Kapoor's good hair day mood