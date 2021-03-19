WATCH: Malaika Arora is ‘twerking’ her way into the weekend and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor likes it

Malaika Arora has set the internet on fire with her latest workout post. The fitness has given a glimpse of her twerking skills and it is quite impressive.

The fitness diva has constantly been making it to the headlines. Right from stepping out in the city with her actor boyfriend , to sharing her alluring photos on social media, the actress has been in the news lately. It is no secret that Malaika is an avid social media user and often gives her fans a glimpse of her happy moments via pictures. Recently, the stunner has shared a video wherein she can be seen ‘twerking and wiggling her way into the weekend’ in a fun way.

Malaika took to her Instagram handle and posted a video from the gym where she can be seen twerking on Snoop Dogg’s popular song ‘Wingle’ feat. In the video, she is seen donning a sports bra teamed up with gym shorts. In her caption, the fitness enthusiast also asked her fans to share their videos as well. Sharing it, she wrote, “Twerking my way into the weekend ...... wiggle, wiggle .... let’s see Wat you got. Share ur videos.” The video has taken the internet by storm and has been trending. Notably, Arjun Kapoor too liked the video.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram post below:

Reacting to it, Farah Khan commented, “This move!! Next song.” Also, her fans can't get enough of her moves as they flooded the comments section with their love-filled comments. One of the netizens wrote, “This weekend will be hot." Another said, “You are amazing.” Malaika also posted a photo of herself from the gym wherein she was seen posing post-workout.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks chic in bright top & shorts as she gets papped outside a salon in the city

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

Share your comment ×