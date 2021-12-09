WATCH: Malaika Arora's 'come with me' reel with Arjun Kapoor will give you serious vacay cravings

Though lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are back from their luxurious Maldives vacation physically, it seems like mentally they are still at the beach, basking in the glory of the sun. While Arjun shared a beautiful reel with the trendy ‘Can we skip to the good part’ song to give us a gist of their getaway, now Malaika has posted a clip with all the Maldives shenanigans. Be warned, you might have serious vacay cravings after watching the reel!

Malaika Arora’s reel had a bit of everything from their trip goals. It starts with a shot of the beach staple palm trees and Malaika bicycling and progresses into a clip of a shirtless Arjun in sunglasses. Then we see Malaika indulging into a cheesy heaven of a pizza. Finally, the reel ends with some of Malaika’s gorgeous pictures in her fashionable bikinis looking no less than a beach goddess. Overall, the reel gave major vacay (and FOMO) vibes. Throughout the trip, the couple shared a lot of sneak peeks of what they were up to with their Instagram family as well.

Check Malaika's reel HERE:

A bit of a back story on their love affair - speculations about their affair began to circulate shortly after Malaika divorced her spouse Arbaaz Khan. Previously, the duo neither denied nor acknowledged their romance for a long time. Nevertheless, as they sat next to each other during the Lakme Fashion Week 2018, the two drew a lot of attention. Shortly after, paparazzi snapped the two walking hand-in-hand, causing social media to explode. Ever since, though the couple is quite low key about their relationship, once in a while they do indulge in a bit of PDA with an Insta post or two.

Also Read: WATCH: Malaika Arora is all hearts for beau Arjun Kapoor as he devours delicious ice cream