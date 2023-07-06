WATCH: Malaika Arora’s father hospitalised; Actress visits with mom Joyce

Actress Malaika Arora was recently spotted with her mother Joyce Arora outside a hospital in Mumbai, piquing observers' interest. She reportedly went to the hospital to meet her father. The reason for Anil Arora's hospitalization has not been revealed, and his family has made no public remark about his status.

Malaika Arora gets clicked outside a hospital

Malaika Arora, known for her roles in films and television series, as well as her prominence in the fashion world, was observed at the hospital with her mother, demonstrating her concern for her father's health. Malaika and her mother were seen leaving the hospital following their visit. The Bollywood diva was seen offering her mother support as they walked to their car.

For her hospital visit, Arora opted for a casual look. The diva was clicked in gray comfortable pants and a white tank top. Her mother Joyce on the other hand was wearing a simple kurta.

Malaika's supporters and well-wishers expressed concern about Anil Arora's hospitalization and are waiting for updates on his condition. However, no information on the cause of his ailment or the estimated length of his hospital stay has been released as of yet.

As the situation develops, it is hoped that the family would provide an update or issue an official statement to reassure worried relatives. Until then, the priority is to support and respect the family's privacy.

Fans and lovers of Malaika Arora and her family will definitely express their best wishes and prayers for Anil Arora's quick recovery.

About Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's boyfriend, was not seen at the hospital during her mother's visit. Arjun and Malaika had been in a relationship for a long time, and they openly confirmed their relationship in 2019. However, Arjun Kapoor was not present during Malaika's visit to the hospital for her father's admittance. The reason for the actor’s absence during this time is unknown.

