WATCH: Mandira Bedi seen first time since husband Raj Kaushal's demise as she steps out with her mum

It has been almost ten days since Raj Kaushal's demise and Mandira Bedi was snapped for the first time today as she stepped out with her mum. Watch the video below.

The film industry witnessed the loss of two members. One of them was legendary filmmaker Dilip Kumar and the other one was filmmaker Raj Kaushal. Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away due to a sudden heart attack on 30 June and left the film industry as well as their closest friends and colleagues in a state of shock. It has been ten days since Kaushal's demise and Mandira Bedi was snapped for the first time today.

On Sunday, the paparazzi spotted Mandira Bedi out and about with her mum as she was taking a walk. Wearing her usual workout clothes, sports shoes and a small bag, Mandira was spotted walking with her mum in the suburbs as they were seen talking. Recently, the host and actress took to social media to share some fond memories with Raj Kaushal.

Sharing a throwback photo, an excited Mandira and Raj can be seen happily posing for the camera. Raj's energy can definitely be seen and felt in the snap as he can be seen pointing towards the camera.

Take a look at Mandira Bedi's video:

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal's demise came as a massive and rude shock to the film industry as several of his actors, crew and friends took to social media to pay their tributes. One of them was by actor Ashih Chaudhary who penned a heartfelt note on Kaushal's demise and wrote, "My big brother, my guiding light, my happy quotient, my pamper-me-lots person, is gone. My brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, is gone. But yet, he’s filled positivity and gratitude real hard in me. He’s taught me well. To survive any storm. And I’ll do the same today. For him. I love you forever, my Rajiee. Until then my bro. Until we meet again."

