WATCH: Maniesh Paul treats fans with glimpses from his special chat with Maharashtra's CM Eknath Shinde

Actor and Host Maniesh Paul is one of the most talented entertainment personalities. He recently took to social media to offer a teaser into his intriguing conversation with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde.

The multi-talented personality, known for his wit and charm, shared snapshots and snippets from the interaction, sparking curiosity and excitement among his followers.

Maniesh Paul's special conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde

Maniesh Paul recently had a special conversation with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on various aspects of governance, entertainment, and societal challenges. Paul's knack for engaging his audience was evident as he seamlessly transitioned between topics, keeping the conversation both informative and entertaining.

Calling him the 'Real Nayak', Maniesh shared the highlights from his insightful conversation with the Chief Minister as he spoke about the various activities and schedules.

Sharing glimpses of their conversation on Instagram, Maniesh wrote, "Toh ye tha reason…@mieknathshinde sir -The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra thank you so much for this wonderful and insightful chat"

In previous episodes, Paul has featured prominent personalities such as Bharti Singh, Krishna Abhishek, and Farah Khan, shedding light on various facets of their lives and careers. Amidst the backdrop of the Bharti Singh and Krishna-Govinda feud, Paul's podcast has provided a platform for open dialogue, allowing listeners to gain deeper insights into the dynamics of the entertainment industry. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Maniesh Paul and his wife's Golden Temple visit

Last month, Maniesh Paul and his wife Sanyukta Paul along with their family paid a visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar. While sharing a few pictures from the Gurudwara, he wrote a heartfelt caption.

“We always come to ask for something…but today we are here just to thank Him for everything he has blessed us with!!as I keep saying jo bhi hai bas BABBEY DI MEHR AA (Whatever it is, it is because of him),” the caption read.

Maniesh immersed himself in the sacred journey of the Golden Temple, spreading positivity on social media. He openly expressed his deep gratitude towards the divine power that has blessed him abundantly. This heartfelt post clearly reflects his faith in the Golden Temple, as he dedicated his success to it.

More about Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul is one of the best hosts of Indian reality shows and awards because of his captivating attention-grabbing skills. He started his hosting career with Saa Ree Gaa Maa Paa Chhote Ustaad, Comedy Circus, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, and continued to host popular shows including Indian Idol 10 and Nach Baliye 9.

The actor has also done notable work in Bollywood with films like Tees Maar Khan, Mickey Virus, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, JugJugg Jeeyo and more.

ALSO READ: WATCH: The Great Indian Kapil Show’s Krushna Abhishek slaps Kiku Sharda; check celebs and fans reactions