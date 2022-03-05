WATCH: Manish Malhotra takes up dance challenge with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; Varun Dhawan REACTS

On March 04, actress Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni attended a get-together with ace designer Manish Malhotra. Producer Shabina, designer Surily Goel, Jayshree Tolani and others also marked their presence at the get-together. A few hours ago, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram to share a short video featuring his girl gang. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also participated in the dance video. And, the gang looked uber cool in the video.

They danced on a viral song and the video started with Neetu, Riddhima and Manish matching their dance steps. Later, the camera zoomed out and the other members also joined them. They all were wearing black outfits and looked super stylish. While sharing the post, Manish Malhotra wrote, “#vibes”. Later, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and others liked his video. Riddhima also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

See Manish Malhotra’s video here

Yesterday, Riddhima Kapoor had posted photos on her Instagram as she made an impromptu plan with her mother Neetu Kapoor and it was all about selfies, smiles and good food. The mother-daughter duo often meets up and shares quality time together. Their social media handles are full of each other pictures that show their love and bond.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year.

