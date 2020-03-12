WATCH: Meezaan Jaaferi follows the footsteps of Varun Dhawan; Here’s how

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Meezaan Jaaferi was spotted having fun with the paparazzi and what he did next while posing during the screening of Angrezi Medium will leave you in splits.

Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi made his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal with Sharmin Segal. Though the movie did not fare well, Meezaan's acting was appreciated by the critics as well as the audiences. The actor is all set for his second film Hungama 2 with Kundra, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. Recently, Meezaan was spotted at the screening of Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia. The actor looked uber cool in a pink coloured shirt with blue denim.

But what caught our attention was his cute 'masti' with the paparazzi. After posing for the paps, he called a photographer in the frame and asked them should he pick him up? To which the paps started saying yes and guess what? The actor actually picked up the photographer on his shoulders and posed for the paps. Later the paps started saying that the photographer has corona, to which Meezaan started laughing and left for the screening. If you remember, even had picked up a photographer, not on his shoulders though but picked him up while posing for the media and doing some fun with them.

Talking about Hungama 2, it is the sequel of the 2003 film Hungama starring Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead while Paresh Rawal was seen in a key role boosting the comic value of the film. Directed by Priyadarshan and jointly produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures, Hungama 2 marks the comeback of director Priyadarshan to Bollywood films after seven years. The principal photography commenced on 8 January 2020 in Mumbai. The makers are planning to release the film on 14th August 2020 but a fixed date is not revealed yet.

Check out Meezaan Jaaferi's video here:

Credits :Viral Bollywood

