WATCH: Milind Soman gives major fitness goals as he does the 'Superman pushups' amid lockdown

After doing 20 decline clapping pushups, Milind Soman goes a step higher and does some Superman pushups in this slow-motion video giving major fitness goals.

Milind Soman who was last seen as Dr. Aamir Warsi in Four More Shots Please 2 is one actor who can still make girls go gaga over him. The multi-faceted actor is active on social media and keeps entertaining his fans with his pictures and videos. Amid the lockdown, Milind is spending his quarantine period with wife Ankita Konwar. The couple never fails to give out major couple goals on social media. From working out to having a fun time with his mom and Ankita, the Four More Shots Please! actor has been updating the titbit of his quarantine life with fans on social media.

Recently, Milind treated fans with a stunning video of doing Superman pushups. The actor had a few days back had shared a slow-motion throwback video of himself where the actor is seen doing some pushups and revealed that due to the lockdown, the actor can now do 20 decline clapping pushups. And now, Milind has given a new twist to his pushups in the recent video. In the slow-motion video shared, we can see Milind jumping up high while doing the pushups to which he has addressed as 'Superman pushups'. More than the pushups, the one thing that caught our attention was the 55-year-old actor's stunning hair. Sharing the video, Milind wrote, "Next step Superman pushups ! Need to build more explosive power my new favourite, will get better . . . The hair helps of course . . . #love #keepmoving #neverstop #pushups #live2inspire #betterhabits4betterlife #bettereveryday #loveyourself @ankita_earthy."

Meanwhile, recently Milind and Ankita celebrated their second marriage anniversary on April 22, 2020. For the uninitiated, Milind Soman married to Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony at Alibaug on April 22, 2018. Milind was even trolled for dating so younger girl but it did not bother him. There is an age gap of almost 26 years between the two but as they say, age is just a number.

