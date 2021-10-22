WATCH: Mira Kapoor channels her inner mermaid as she takes the dose of ‘Vitamin Sea’ in Maldives

Fitness enthusiast and celebrity wife Mira Rajput Kapoor has been enjoying her Maldives vacation with hubby Shahid Kapoor and their two kids Misha and Zain. The island country has emerged as one of the most preferred holiday destinations for celebs in the entertainment industry. And now, the Kapoor family has been having a whale of a time during their vacation there as well. Earlier today, Mira took to her social media space and treated fans to a glimpse of her enjoying her time in the Indian Ocean in the Maldives.

A few hours back, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and posted a fun reel featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen diving into the clear blue waters of the Indian ocean. Mira looked gorgeous in her pink bikini, while she channeled her inner mermaid with a smile on her face underwater. Sharing the video, Mira wrote a fitting caption that read, “Getting that dose of Vitamin Sea Take the plunge with me #waterbaby”. As soon as she shared the video, fans flooded it with likes and comments filled with red hearts and fire emojis.

Both Mira and Shahid have been posting pictures and videos from their family vacation in the Maldives. Today, Shahid took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he was seen moon-walking in the room's patio. In the video, he is seen wearing black swimming shorts and sunglasses. Later on in the video, he is also seen doing some bhangra. Recently, Mira had also given a glimpse at how the actor woke her up at the Maldives when she wanted to sleep. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a video clip of their stunning room.

