Watch: Mira Rajput’s beautiful flower rangoli created with help of Misha & Zain Kapoor

The Diwali fever continues with celebrities sharing their festive looks and stories. The festival, which was celebrated on November 4, is considered as one of the most auspicious festivals. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput looks like she is still in the mood of celebrating the festival. She has shared a video on her Instagram giving a glimpse of how she made rangoli. But do you know who helped in creating the beautiful flower rangoli? The star wife was helped by her kids Misha and Zain. Sharing the video, Mira wrote, “Rangoli with the kids. They pulled apart the petals, made the heart and messed it up again. I usually decorate the house elaborately and make an intricate Rangoli. But the kids had their own plans and my mom took over the annual Diwali dinner this year instead @rajput_bela (major #foodcoma)I guess it was fun to be the kid again and not just a mom!” The video shows rose petals being spread on the floor and then marigold is kept beside it. Then a candle stand is kept which makes the rangoli more beautiful

Then a candle stand is kept which makes the rangoli more beautiful. Well, the rangoli is an art which is usually created at the entrance of the door. This is one of the main features of the Diwali festival.

Click here to watch the promo:

Recently, Mira had shared a picture on her Instagram stories in which she showed Delhi engulfed in smog. She wrote, “This can’t be my home… Please let’s do our bit. Don’t burn crackers, segregate your waste (whatever doesn’t get burnt) and support groups that are creating awareness about stubble burning.” A day after Diwali, on Friday morning, Delhi air quality fell into the severe category with AQI standing at 533.

Also Read: 'This can't be my home': Mira Rajput on Delhi's severely polluted air quality post Diwali