WATCH: Mira Rajput says 'I could be every colour I like' as she flaunts her colourful looks

Mira Rajput is not just a cool mom but also a fashion diva when it comes to dressing up. The star wife knows how to keep up with the fashion aspect of the world.

’s wife, Mira Rajput aces in everything. Be it parenting, being a great wife, or being a style icon, she can handle it with ease. On her Instagram, Mira Rajput can be seen styling some amazing outfits that give us an idea of her fashion sense. On Thursday, Mira shared a video on her Instagram handle; the video is a compilation of collages of her traditional and western outfits that she captioned as “I could be every colour I like Which one is your favourite?!”

In the collage, we can see one of Mira’s traditional looks and western looks in every colour. The video shows us how Mira Rajput can slay in every attire that she dons. Mira Rajput is a mother of two, a son, Zain, and a daughter, Misha, and she also shares their fun antics on Instagram along with selfies and videos of her husband. Recently, Mira Rajput shared a picture in a classic red co-ord set consisting of a shirt with three-fourth sleeves and matching pants.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram Video- ( Click Here

Mira Rajput usually shares videos of her kids or about healthcare, fitness, looks and makeup, food, Yoga, and many other things in which she seeks professional guidance and shares all the knowledge with her followers. Mira also makes a cool parent, and recently she shared a meme on her Instagram account that says, “The hardest part of parenting is trying to keep a serious face when your kid does something bad but freaking hilarious”. The couple will be celebrating their sixth anniversary next month

Credits :Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

