WATCH: Mira Rajput shares a 'memory she can't stop thinking about'; Ishaan Khatter reacts

Mira Rajput sure knows how to steal netizens' attention with her social media presence. She gives her followers regular glimpses of her at-home hobbies, whether it's her culinary adventures or jewelry-making sessions. On that note, the star wife took to social media on Friday to share a heartwarming video that displayed one of her fondest experiences. However, what stole our attention, was her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter’s sweet reaction to the reel.

Ishaan and Mira share quite a unique, sweet bond. We often catch their adorable banter on Instagram once in a while. Today, as Mira posted her sweet reel that gave us a glimpse of one of her most cherished memories on her Instagram, Ishaan couldn’t resist reacting to it, sprinkling the post with the heart emoji. In the reel, Mira could be seen happily taking her leisure walk on the beachside and she smiled sweetly towards the camera. The video had a calm and serene vibe to it. Along with it, Mira wrote, “On a sandbank in the middle of the Indian Ocean, watching the sun set while the moon rises with the love of my life, and my two babies drinking apple juice from champagne flutes.” Ah, such a sweetheart!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ishaan Khatter will be next seen in the movie Phone Booth. It is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is slated to release theatrically on July 15th this year.

