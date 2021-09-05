WATCH Mira Rajput turn 'Mom the Builder' in this video for son Zain on his birthday

’s wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media and we all have seen proof of it. From posting her workout videos and pictures to posting her glamourous pictures, Mira is all over Instagram and her fans have no complaints about it. She makes sure to keep her fans hooked on her Instagram page by regularly sharing all the updates about her life. Recently the star wife took to her Instagram to post a video of her preparing son Zain’s birthday gift.

Taking to her Instagram, Mira Rajput gave us a glimpse of what went behind preparing son Zin’s birthday gift. She literally sat down to build a toy JCB on her own for her son. The video that ran in fast forward had Mira Rajput sitting on a tiny stool and building the JCB. She even called her ‘mom the builder’ in the caption. Sharing the video she wrote, “Mom the Builder. Happy Birthday my darling son Zain. Your obsession with JCBs and construction sparked the day you could sit with all your cement mixers and road rollers around you and I’d happily spend two hours building this JCB for you all over again. Build with your imagination and love just the way you do. I will take Petrol kissies from you till you’re 20! God bless you my jaan. You have my heart.”

Mira further wrote, “This JCB came with 4 instruction manuals, 4 different sets of screws and bits, and terrible pictures. But thank you Dad for having us play with Mechanix as kids because I loved doing this (atleast for the first one hour after which my hands had taken a beating). I’ve always enjoyed building things, and that’s probably why I love IKEA but phew, glad this one is done! And it was totally worth it to see my little baby light up with his very own JCB.”

Take a look :

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Zain Kapoor: When Shahid Kapoor revealed the interesting story behind his son’s name