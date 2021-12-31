WATCH: Mira Rajput wraps 2021 with Shahid Kapoor, shares New Year 2022 resolution related to Misha & Zain

The last day of 2021 is here and many celebs are off to vacays. On Friday morning, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also jetted off for a vacation to an undisclosed location. Now, while everyone is looking forward to the new Year 2022 and is thinking of resolutions, Mira has already planned hers and one of them also relates to her and Shahid's kids, Misha and Zain. The star wife took to social media to look back at her year 2021 month-wise and also share her 2022 resolutions.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Mira shared a video in which she shared beautiful snippets and photos from 2021 right from the start. From her working out at home to hugging Shahid on their anniversary and sharing it on social media, Mira included special photos in the video. In her resolutions, Mira also wanted to play a sport with kids Misha and Zain along with focusing on her fitness skill, reducing her screentime, taking out 'me time' and learning to pack a suitcase. Sharing the post, Mira wrote, "The year that was! Family, Fitness and Finally travelling!"

Take a look HERE:

Meanwhile, Mira and Shahid have been spending time together at home over the past few days. The actor was busy promoting Jersey but amid the growing concern about the Omicron variant of COVID 19, Jersey was postponed. Now, Shahid and Mira are off for a New Year vacay and fans are curious to know where the couple is holidaying. Amid this, Mira's video of round of 2021 is certainly receiving love from her followers.

