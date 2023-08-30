WATCH: Miss World Karolina Bielawska wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan; says 'It would be lovely...'

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is almost here, with less than ten days left for its release. Fans are eagerly waiting as the superstar shares more glimpses from the movie. Along with the initial glimpse, the music album has also stirred up a lot of excitement among the viewers. The music created by Anirudh Ravichander has already brought out three songs: Zinda Banda, Chaleya, and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. While the Main Hoon Na actor has an uncountable number of fans, one of them is Miss World 2022. Recently, Miss World Karolina Bielawska has expressed her wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

Karolina Bielawska, the Miss World titleholder, is thrilled to be in India for Miss World 2023. She expressed her desire to be part of Bollywood movies, particularly alongside Shah Rukh Khan. During a recent interview with ANI, Karolina said, “It would be lovely to be in a movie of Shah Rukh Khan. I've had the privilege of meeting producer Sajid Nadiadwala and also would love to work with SLB (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) in the movies he has been making with palaces and princesses. I know Aishwarya Rai was in his movie as well. Aishwarya is another wonderful Bollywood actress and she is Miss World sister so, it would be an honour for me to be able to learn and explore this market as well.” WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

India to host the 71st edition of Miss World

The 71st edition of the Miss World is all set to take place in India. This prestigious international pageant is returning to India after 27 years, with the previous one being in the year 1996. India has a remarkable history with this pageant as the country has won the Miss World title six times, starting with Reita Faria in 1966. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the titleholder in 1994, followed by Diana Hayden in 1997. Yukta Mookhey won in 1999, and in 2000, Priyanka Chopra earned the crown. Manushi Chhillar became the sixth Miss World in the year 2017.

