WATCH: Mithun Chakraborty admits standing in queue for 40 minutes to cast vote in Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'It's my duty'

As the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is underway, actor and BJP "cadre" Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote in Kolkata for the final phase of the elections. After fulfilling his civic duty, the actor exited the polling booth and shared his thoughts on the experience.

Mithun Chakraborty casts vote in Lok Sabha Election 2024

After casting his vote in Kolkata, actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty stated in a chat with PTI that, as a citizen, it was his duty to vote, and so he did. He mentioned that he waited in the queue for 40 minutes before casting his vote like a normal citizen. Chakraborty also added that he had fulfilled his political duties and would now only be talking about films.

Have a look at the video here:

Mithun Chakraborty conferred with Padma Bhushan

In January 2024, Mithun Chakraborty, a three-time National Film Award winner, was honored with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. Expressing his gratitude in a video, he remarked, "I am proud; I am happy to have received this award. I would like to thank everyone. I have never asked anything for myself from anyone. I am experiencing the feeling of receiving something without asking today. It's a different feeling altogether. It's a great feeling."

Namashi Chakraborty took to his Instagram story to share a heartwarming video of his father's reaction to receiving the Padma Bhushan Award. In the video, The Kashmir Files actor expressed, “Bohot khushi, bohot anand, sab kuch mila ke ek aisi feeling hai jo main bayaan nahi kar sakta. Bohot takleefo ke baad jab itna bada sammaan milta hai toh uski feeling hi kuch aur hoti hai."

Mithun Chakraborty on the work front

On the professional front, Mithun Chakraborty recently served as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance, alongside celebrities Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee, and Puja Banerjee.

His participation in the show highlights his enduring popularity, which soared during the 1980s and 1990s. Known for his charismatic performances in action, drama, and dance, Mithun Chakraborty became a cultural icon, famously earning the nickname Disco Dancer for his unforgettable role in the 1982 film of the same name. His lasting impact on the entertainment industry is evident through his unique dance style and the widespread acclaim he has received for his contributions to Indian cinema.

