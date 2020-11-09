  1. Home
WATCH: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan calls out paps on not wearing masks; Says 'main mask nahi utarungi'

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped in the city a day back as she stepped out to shoot her radio show. However, the soon-to-be mom took all the necessary precautions in public and ensured that the paparazzi also were wearing their mask before she posed for them.
If there is one star who is redefining pregnancy rules by continuing to work amid the ongoing pandemic but with all precautions, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The gorgeous star finished shooting her film Laal Singh Chaddha amid the COVID 19 pandemic and is also working on several ad films at home. Not just this, she recently kick-started another season of her radio show and stepped out at a studio to shoot it. Amid this, Kareena was seen sporting a proper mask and maintaining proper social distancing. 

However, when Kareena stepped out of her vanity van for a paparazzi photoshoot, she noticed some of the photographers weren't really wearing their masks. The actress clearly pointed that out and mentioned that she won't take off her mask as the others around her were not wearing it. She said, "Aap log sab ho, main mask nahi utarungi." Again she mentioned that a few of them weren't wearing their masks. Later, her team stepped in and urged all paps to wear their masks properly. 

Only on being reassured, Kareena took off her mask and posed for some gorgeous photos. The Laal Singh Chaddha star has been snapped a couple of times in the city by the paparazzi over the past few weeks. But, the actress is never seen without her mask in public. Even while stepping out in her courtyard, she is seen donning her mask. Well, surely the soon-to-be mom is taking all the precautions necessary and ensuring that all around her follow the same. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be released on Christmas 2021. Kareena called it a wrap on the film last month and penned a sweet note for Aamir. The actress is currently spending time at home as she and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child. 

