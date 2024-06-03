WATCH: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone gives Naina Talwar vibes as she exits restaurant along with Ranveer Singh, family

Ranveer Singh is back from having a blast at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash. Apart from juggling work, he is also taking care of his pregnant wife, Deepika Padukone. Minutes ago, the soon-to-be parents were spotted out and about in the city along with Singh’s parents and DP’s mom.

The Piku actress also slayed desi maternity fashion and walked slowly towards her swanky car with her husband. Read on!

Deepika Padukone walks hand-in-hand with Ranveer Singh in Mumbai

After Anushka Sharma delivered her second baby, a boy named Akaay, all eyes were now on Deepika Padukone, who was inching towards her delivery month, which was September 2024. After her first appearance with Ranveer Singh during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the actress has been spotted exiting multiple eateries in Mumbai with her mother, Ujjala Padukone.

A while ago, the Bajirao Mastani actress was seen exiting a diner in Mumbai with her husband. For the casual night out, she was dressed in a comfortable kurta-pajama set with red and gray checks all over it. She donned a pair of traditional flat footwear and sported eyewear. Like a responsible husband, Ranveer was seen carefully escorting her towards their swanky car and protecting her from the crowd.

Take a look

The couple wasn’t alone at the dinner. They were joined by Deepika’s mom, Ujjala Padukone, who can be seen sitting next to her daughter in the car. Ranveer’s parents, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, also left the venue in their own car before the couple. This is not the first time the pregnant actress was spotted coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone is going through a positive space, both in her personal and professional life. After enjoying the success of Jawan and Pathaan in 2023, she was lauded for acting in the hit film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor earlier this year.

She is all set to feature in the upcoming bilingual film Kalki 2898 AD along with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Next up for her is Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

