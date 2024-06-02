WATCH: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone goes floral for night out; spotted with mother Ujjala Padukone in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their fans jump off their seats when they announced their pregnancy online a couple of months ago. Since then, all eyes have been looking for the mom-to-be and seeing her pregnancy glow.

After being away from the limelight, DP is finally out and about, doing what she loves and eating what she craves. A while ago, she was spotted exiting an eatery in Mumbai with her mommy dearest.

Deepika Padukone exudes pregnancy glow as she goes out and about in Mumbai

Weeks after announcing their pregnancy, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted together for the first time when they went to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Since then, the actress has been papped multiple times in the city.

For the chilled-out evening, she went with a floral long shirt that perfectly masked her baby bump. She paired it up with comfortable blue denims and ditched high heels for a pair of white sneakers. With minimum makeup and hair tied in a sleek tight bun, she slowly and carefully towards her swanky vehicle.

A while ago, Ranveer was seen having a blast at Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding cruise celebration with Orry. In the video, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor sported an all-black attire as he entertained the guests with his funny antics and danced to Guru Randhawa’s trending track.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

After the success of Jawan and Pathaan last year, Deepika Padukone started 2024 with Fighter co-starring Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. She will soon be seen on the big screen with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in their upcoming bilingual film Kalki 2898 AD.

She is also playing the role of Lady Singham (DCP Shakti Shetty) in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The action film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and others and will be released on August 15, 2024.

