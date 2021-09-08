WATCH: Mommy to be Neha Dhupia’s date night with Angad Bedi is all about food & music

After wrapping up with her upcoming project ‘A Thursday’, mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia is making sure to spend some quality time with her family before she welcomes her second baby. On Tuesday night, Neha and Angad had a beautiful date at their home and it was all about food and music. Angad Bedi took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from his date night with his fans and followers.

Lots of healthy food, nice music, and perfect ambiance could be seen in the short clip which Angad shared on his gram. The beautiful video proves parents-to-be are having the most of their time. Neha and Angad tied the knot in a secret wedding back in May 2018. Later that year, the lovebirds also welcomed their daughter Mehr who is now two years old. Recently, the couple took to their social media handles and announced their second pregnancy. While Neha revealed their struggle to come up with a caption, Angad Bedi also shared baby number two announcement on his official Instagram handle and called it their second home production.

On the work front, Neha will be next seen in ‘A Thursday’. She will essay the role of a pregnant cop Taking to her Instagram handle a couple of days back, she had shared a picture of her posing beside a police van and wrote, “Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you for giving me all the support and believing in us. this ones for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger.”