WATCH: Mrunal Thakur dancing to Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's song Chaleya from Jawan; fans are all hearts

After the release of Atlee's Jawan, its songs have taken the internet by storm. In fact, one of its songs, Chaleya became a sensation on social media with many people grooving to it. Recently, Mrunal Thakur was also seen dancing on the famous track and it garnered the attention of her fans and admirers.

Mrunal Thakur grooves to Chaleya song

In a new viral video, Mrunal Thakur can be seen grooving to the song Chaleya from the recent Shah Rukh Khan release Jawan. She is seen dancing with Meet Mukhi, an actor and social media user who goes by the name @meetmukhi_in, and while dancing, the duo is all smiles. In fact, taking to Instagram to share the video, the user wrote, "After pack up reel with the very sweetest @mrunalthakur di. Thank you so much Mrunal di, after shooting for the whole night you made a reel with me, you are really sweet and genuine. Hope to work with you soon, will miss you di." Have a look:

Netizens react

After the video went viral, netizens started reacting to it and many of them dropped red-heart and fire emojis.

About Jawan

Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation. Apart from featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a lead role, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, and Lehar Khan, among others. At the same time, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in the film.

Work front of Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Made In Heaven Season 2. Now, the actress will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's future project. As exclusively shared by Pinkvilla, Siddhant, and Mrunal will start shooting for Bhansali's next production in early 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali ropes in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur for his next production