WATCH: Mrunal Thakur has a fangirl moment as she bumps into Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe in New York

Mrunal Thakur is one of the exceptional talents in Bollywood. Apart from Hindi movies, she is quite active in the South industry. The actress is currently in New York for the special screening event of her last Telugu release, Hi Nanna co-starring Nani. While the actress was recently strolling in the streets of New York, she encountered a huge fan moment as she met Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.

Mrunal Thalur goes gaga on meeting Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe

The Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of stories. In the video, the actress posted a joyous video filming Harry Poter star Daniel Radcliffe amidst a huge crowd of fans. In the video, the actor is seen clicking selfies with his ardent admirers and actress can be heard screaming from in the background, “Daniel, we love you, Daniel.”

To this, Daniel responds exclaiming, “Thank you so much”, leaving the actress visibly ecstatic. The actress wrote, “And this happened! @missblender” with a Harry Potter sticker. In another story, Mrunal documented her fan moment who was accompanied by her sister, Lochan Thakur as she posed with the star.

Take a look: