WATCH: Mukesh Chhabra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as the boy who 'never failed' auditions

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chhabra took to Instagram on Sunday to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. Mukesh, who is also a casting director by profession, remembered Sushant as the boy who never failed any auditions. Mukesh shared over a minute long video dedicated to the actor. The video included Sushant's old videos, behind the scenes and even his audition clip from PK.

The video covered Sushant's journey from Kai Po Che till his last few films. Sharing the video, Mukesh wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput. A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts... Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated Rest in Love #SushantSinghRajput."

Just a few days ago, Mukesh Chhabra and his team announced that Sushant's last film Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi will be getting a digital release. The Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars, the film is also casting director Mukhesh Chhabra's debut film as a director.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him."

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away on 14 June, 2020 and left his fans in a deep state of shock.

