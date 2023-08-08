WATCH: Mumbai Police’s traffic awareness campaign has Dream Girl 2 twist; Ayushmann Khurrana reacts

The team of Dream Girl 2 is gearing up for release this month. The film marks the first collaboration of actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 comedy drama Dream Girl. The cast has been busy promoting the film and the trailer was also recently launched. Everyone is getting on the hype train of the movie and it has been trending on social media. Now, the Mumbai police have decided to use the trend in their new safety campaign.

Mumbai police spreads awareness using Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2

On August 7, the Mumbai police shared a traffic awareness video on their social media handles. In the video, the famous song Dil Ka Telephone from the film Dream Girl is playing in the background while a guy is seen riding a scooter and simultaneously talking on the mobile phone. He was breaking the traffic rules and was forced to change his track after discovering the traffic police standing there. Through this video, the police wanted to spread awareness about road safety and convey that taking phone calls while driving are harmful. They captioned the post using a dialogue from the Dream Girl 2 trailer. They wrote, “Aaj woh apni life ka sabse dangerous performance dene ja raha hai? The consequence could be a lot more dangerous! Dream Girl’s Call? Don't Make It A Nightmare For All !” Have a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to Mumbai Police’s video

The lead actor of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana re-shared the video on his Instagram stories and captioned it with a series of emojis including the Indian flag, heart hands and the laughing emoji.

Producer Ekta Kapoor also agreed with the Mumbai police and dropped the raised hands emoji in the comments under the video. The fictional account of Ayushmann’s character Pooja from the film wrote, “Mere romeo bano lekin thoda responsible bhi bano!” Netizens also liked the creative approach of the police to raise awareness. One person said, “Salute to @mumbaipolice approval team Ye huyina baat content level is baap,” while another wrote, “Savage mumbai police.”

The film Dream Girl 2 is helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa and also stars Paresh Rawal. It hits the big screens on August 25.

