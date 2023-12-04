WATCH: Mumtaz and Asha Bhosle grooving to Koi Sehra Babu is the best thing you'll see on Internet today

Asha Bhosle and Mumtaz are two of the most iconic artists in Bollywood. While one was an actress at the top of her game for years, the other is still active and singing in her 90s. Recently, both of them came together to create a viral video.

In it, the duo can be seen dancing to their popular 70s hit track Koi Sehra Babu. Let's find out more.

Asha Bhosle and Mumtaz dance to their 70s track

Recently, Asha Bhosle and Mumtaz took us back to the good old days as a video of them dancing together went viral on the internet. In the short clip, both the legends can be seen grooving to their popular 1970s song Koi Sehra Babu. While Bhosle is static in her movements, Mumtaz goes all out and performs many beautiful moves that are a delight to watch.

The song Koi Sehra Babu is from the 1973 film Loafer which stars Mumtaz and Dharmendra. The film was directed by A. Bhimsingh and was a major hit. One of its other songs, Aaj mausam bada beiman hai has received iconic status over the years.

Check out the video!

About Asha Bhosle and Mumtaz

Asha Bhosle is one of the most popular playback singers in India. Her career spanned over eight decades during which she has sung songs in a variety of Indian languages. She is the recipient of two National Film Awards and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the latter is the highest cinema honor in India.

On her birthday this year, the singer gave an interview with Bombay Times where she spoke about her age. She said, "I feel the person who keeps his age in mind becomes old. I still don’t feel that I am a day older than 40. It’s only when I see my children, grandkids, and great-grandkids that I realize that so much time has gone by."

Mumtaz made her acting debut at age 11 and went on to become one of the leading ladies in Bollywood. She has starred in films like Ram Aur Shyam, Bandhan, Aadmi Aur Insaan among others. In the 1990s, she retired from acting and settled down in London with her family.

