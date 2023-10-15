WATCH: Natasa Stankovic offers peek into India vs Pakistan match; BTS featuring Hardik Pandya, son Agastya

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are one of the IT couples in Tinsel Town. The couple is also proud parents to a son, Agastya. Their mushy photos on social media are often hailed by the fans, while their little one is already a social media sensation. The couple is often seen sharing their priceless moments from their special moments. Now, Natasa once again shared a mini vlog on her Instagram account as the family prepped to cheer up cricketer Hardik Pandya for the 8th World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

Today, on October 15, Natasa Stankovic shared a super sweet mini vlog as they prepped for witnessing the iconic 8th World Cup match between India and Pakistan. The video starts with Hardik sharing a warm hug with his little son Agastya and then leaving the room. Hardik is seen in an orange t-shirt with black shorts. Then Natasa gives a glimpse into her simple yet elegant ethnic outfit. She opted for a white and blue floral suit. The video further showcases the thrill outside the stadium and various glimpses from inside the stadium. From the commencement of the India Vs Pakistan match and ending with fireworks in the sky, the actress shared several endearing moments encapsulated in the video. The heartwarming video had Shankar Mahadevan’s patriotic track, Hindustani, in the background.

The actress didn't caption the video but rather dropped an Indian flag, heart hands, and sparkling emoji.



Fans' reaction to the post

Minutes after the post shared by Natasa, Hardik Pandya fans couldn’t stop reacting to it. Impressed by the cricketer’s game in yesterday’s match, fans were all hearts in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Pandya the Fast bowler all-rounder” while another fan wrote, “Hardik bhai”.

Several other fans dropped red-heart emojis in the comments section.

In the remarkable 8th World Cup match, India won the match by 7 wickets against Pakistan.

Just a couple of days back, Hardik Pandya celebrated his 30th birthday. On the occasion, his loving wife and actress Natasa had also posted an endearing post to wish him. Featuring various priceless family moments in the video, she captioned the post, “Happy Birthday my love! May this year be filled with endless joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Cheers to you, my forever happiness!”

