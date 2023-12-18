WATCH: Navya Nanda smiles bright at rumored beau Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening

After launching several newcomers with her movie, The Archies, filmmaker-writer Zoya Akhtar is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film stars Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday. Recently, a special screening was hosted which saw Siddhant’s rumored lady love Navya Nanda in attendance.

Navya Nanda attends rumored BF Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening

Rumors have it that Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda is secretly dating actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The couple became the talk of the town again today after Navya was spotted blushing at the paparazzi when she arrived at the special screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Siddhant.

The film also features her bestie Ananya Panday. Hence, to support them, the young Navya arrived in her luxury vehicle at the theater. For the night, she donned a pair of cream-hued denims paired with a crisp white crop top. She wore a pair of mustard yellow boots and carried a crossbody bag with her. Keeping her makeup minimal and her hair left open, she rushed inside the premises.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actors arrive at a special screening

Apart from Sid and Ananya, Adarsh Gourav is also a key character in the coming-of-age drama film. The trio was spotted at their film screening. The actress wore a pair of baggy denim with an off-shoulder top and white sneakers. While Sid donned black cargo pants with a matching t-shirt and a printed shirt. Adarsh wore a purple jacket with blue denims.

Ananya Panday gave a sly audition to be cast for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Dream Gir 2 actress revealed that she gave a sly audition to director Arjun Varain Singh when he came to Goa to narrate the story to Siddhant. She said, “So, basically, when I just heard about the film, I knew I had to be part of the film. So, I was shooting for Gehraiyaan, and Arjun had come to meet Sid to narrate the film to him.”

She quickly changed into basketball shorts and a ganji and started playing football as she knew there was a part for a tom-boy. “It was my sly indirect audition for the film. So, Arjun was like, ‘Wait, she’s not bad. Why don’t we ask her to audition for the film?’ and then I auditioned for the film, and Arjun called me, and he’s like, ‘Listen, I really liked it, but Reema and Zoya…’ and my heart broke because he made it sound like I didn’t get it. He was like, ‘They also loved you,’ and I was like, ‘Thank God’.”

