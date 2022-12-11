WATCH: Navya Naveli Nanda can't stop smiling as she leaves a party with rumoured beau Siddhant Chaturvedi

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi added extra fire to the fuel to their relationship rumours as they left a party on Saturday night together.

by Sneha Hiro   |  Updated on Dec 11, 2022 02:29 PM IST  |  5.5K
Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi get clicked in the city
Picture courtesy: Pinkvilla

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently made waves after her podcast What The Hell Navya went live. She collaborated with her mom Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. Three ladies from different generations shared interesting anecdotes and expressed their thoughts on several issues. Apart from that, Navya hit headlines recently after her linkup rumours with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi were speculated. Interestingly, the duo added extra fire to the fuel as they exited a party on Saturday night together. 

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted together

Amid a lot of speculations around their rumoured romance, Navya and Siddhant were seen making heads turn as they were seen leaving Amritpal Singh Bindra's birthday party together. Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and others were too seen attending the party. The rumoured lovebirds were seen twinning in red as they were clicked in their car. Navya couldn't stop smiling as the paparazzi caught her with Siddhant. Have a look: 
 

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to his linkup rumours with Navya Naveli Nanda

During the Phone Bhoot promotions, Siddhant spoke about his rumoured relationship with Navya. During his interaction with GoodTimes, Siddhant was asked to share one rumour about him that he wish was true. To this, the Gehraiyaan actor said, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.” The speculations of them dating were rife after they were spotted dancing at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. 

Work front

Siddhant will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He also has Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan. On the other hand, Navya is a founder of Aara Health, which is a women's health platform aiming to build awareness and services around feminine health in India. 

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
Dec 11, 2022 02:42 PM
yes a young couple
REPLY