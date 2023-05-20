WATCH: Navya Naveli Nanda drives tractor in Gujarat village; Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shweta Bachchan REACT

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has no plans of foraying into Bollywood. Navya is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of the non-profit startup Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company. Navya Nanda often shares glimpses of her life on Instagram, and frequently leaves fans in awe of how simple and humble she is. From gorging on chaat in Bhopal to now driving a tractor in Gujarat, Navya’s posts are refreshing, and quite a treat for her fans. On Saturday, she shared a video, documenting some memorable moments from her recent trip to Gujarat.

Navya Nanda drives a tractor during her Gujarat trip

Navya took to her Instagram account to share a video that shows how much she enjoyed her recent trip to Ganeshpura in Gujarat. In the video, Navya is seen wearing a white printed kurta set. She is seen driving a tractor in a field. Post that, she interacted with the women of the village. Navya is seen sitting on a cot under a tree as she talked to the women. “Ganeshpura, Gujarat,” wrote Navya, while sharing the reel. Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a comment on Navya’s post, and wrote, “नदिया के पार.” Meanwhile, Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan commented, “how lovely darling.” “Looooove,” wrote Sonali Bendre, while Maheep Kapoor, Sandeep Khosla and others dropped heart emojis on Navya’s post.

Netizens were mighty impressed with Navya, and how humble and down-to-earth she is. “The way you are trying to support others with this much simplicity is awesome,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “This is so beautiful! Love your adventures and the work that you do! Also, that moment where you received a flower by the lady! So precious.” A third fan commented, “Down to earth.”

While speaking with Brut India, Navya Nanda talked about why she doesn’t wish to pursue acting as her career. “I think I am just not very good at it to be honest. I don’t believe you should do something for the sake of doing it,” she said.

