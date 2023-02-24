WATCH: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui files a rape case against him

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been hitting headlines lately due to his legal battle with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Their legal issues started over the property after Aaliya returned to Mumbai from Dubai with her kids. Reportedly, she got into a fight with Nawazuddin's mother and she was reported to the police. Aaliya also claimed that she was denied entry to the bathroom and the kitchen. Now, Aaliya has reportedly filed a rape case against her husband.

Earlier today, she took to Instagram and shared a video of herself. In the video, an emotional Aaliya was seen talking about her kids and accused her husband of stealing them by filing a custody lawsuit. The couple has two kids, a daughter named Shora and a son, Yaani. In the video, she is heard saying how Nawazuddin was trying to misuse his power and take the kids from her. She also claimed that Nawazuddin never stayed with their kids and he doesn't know anything about them. She even said that she was facing financial problems and now Nawazuddin is trying to take her kids away from her.

Along with the video, she wrote a caption in Hindi. She updated everyone about the rape case filed against the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. She also said that she has proof of the same. Her note read, "A great actor who tries to be a great human being often! His heartless mother who calls my innocent child illegitimate and this poor man remains silent. A rape complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova police station yesterday itself. Whatever happens, I will not let my innocent children go in these heartless hands."

Earlier, Nawazuddin reacted to his wife's allegations against him. He said, "I don’t want to say anything about all these things, frankly. But yes, amid all this, my kids’ schooling has been affected. My kids studied in Dubai but have been here for a month now. My only appeal is that my kids should go back to school. I don’t want to say anything else."