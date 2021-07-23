WATCH: Neena Gupta humbly says 'sorry' as she shares video of eating at a restaurant after 'crores of years'.

Neena Gupta's social media presence is a treasure trove! From being super candid about her personal life to sharing updates from her professional projects, the actress has a massive fan following which includes the young and the old. The veteran actress is currently out of India and is shooting for a project. While in foreign land, Neena Gupta visited an Indian restaurant and tucked into a plate of dosa and sambar.

Taking to Instagram, Neena Gupta shared a video of herself while eating at the restaurant and humbly apologised. In the video, she says in Hindi, "Have come to a restaurant after crores of years. I'm outside India. Still can't believe that I'm at a restaurant .. It's been crores of years. Feels really good. Sorry. Bye." She captioned the video also, "Sorry."

Fans were quick to drop love for Neena Gupta as they told her to enjoy the little moments. Check out the video below:

On Thursday, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher announced their new film titled Shiv Shashtri Balboa. An ecstatic Neena said, "Very excited to be working with @anupampkher after so many years, on our new film #ShivShastriBalboa #RockyBalboa #519thFilm #AnIndianInAmerica #Humour #Drama #family."

Check out the poster below:

Anupam Kher's announcement read, "Presenting the first look of my new film #ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!! Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho!! #RockyBalboa #519thFilm #AnIndianInAmerica #Humour #Drama #Family."

