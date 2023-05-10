WATCH: Neena Gupta schools those who mock her for speaking in Hindi: ‘Khabardar Hindi medium bola toh’

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is quite active on social media, and she often shares videos on Instagram, in which she voices her opinions and shares her views with her followers. She has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone, and she frequently treats them with glimpses of her day-to-day life. On Wednesday, Neena Gupta shared a video, in which she schooled all those who mockingly use terms such as ‘Hindi medium’ and ‘TV actor’ for her.

Neena Gupta addresses those who mock her for speaking in Hindi

In the video shared by Neena Gupta, she is seen sitting on a bench, in a lawn, with a picturesque mountain view in the background. In the video, she is heard saying that she has been wanting to say something for many days. She said that in India, we hear terms such as ‘TV actor’ and ‘Hindi medium’ being said mockingly. She added that people also mock others for eating with their hands instead of using a knife and fork. “Humaare desh mein na kuch terms hoti hai, jaise 'arey yeh toh TV actor hai'. Ek term hota hai 'yeh toh Hindi-medium hai', aur ek term hoti hai 'Arrey haath se kha rahi hai, chee! Chhuri-kaate se nahi kha rahi hai, said Neena Gupta.

She further said that many people call her ‘Hindi medium’ as she speaks well in Hindi because it is her mother tongue. She then told her fans that they should not be ashamed of speaking in Hindi. She continued, "I am proud to be 'Hindi-medium'. I am proud to eat and dress up the way I want to. And I am proud to be called a TV actor. Hum kayi baar gussa ho jaate hai ki hume 'Hindi-medium' kaha, ya apne aap ko neecha samajhne lag jate hai. Nahi samajhna. I am proud to be what I am, if I feel from inside that I am doing the right thing. Am I right?" Sharing the video, Neena Gupta wrote in the caption, “Khabardar Hindi medium bola toh.”

Fans react to Neena Gupta’s video

Neena Gupta’s fans agreed with her, and while one of them wrote, “Yes absolutely. I don’t understand these stars, who want their children to act in Hindi films but always speak to them in English at home. Why would they do that? You live in India, you want them to act in Hindi films, why would you not teach them the language?" another one commented, “Bravo, Neena ji you sure have addressed this issue clearly and simply..!!”

