WATCH: Neena Gupta thanks fans and friends for birthday wishes, Neha Kakkar says, 'You Inspire me'

Neena Gupta turns 60 years old today and the actress who made her comeback not too long ago has been flooded with wishes on social media. From Jonas to daughter Masaba Gupta, the veteran actress was showered with love and wishes from her Instagram family. Thousands of fans left comments on Neena Gupta's post and wished good health and happiness to the actress. And to thank her huge number of fans, the 'Badhaai Ho' actress shared a video on Instagram.

In the video, Neena Gupta can be seen surrounded by flowers as she thanks her fans and friends for the flowers. She says, "So much, so much, so much, thank you for all your good wishes and love. lots of love and thankyou," as she gave some flying kisses to her fans. Commenting on the video, Neha Kakkar, said that Neena Gupta inspires her. "Happy Birthday Mam!!!! You Inspire me and I’m sure many girls/women out there.! Wishing you good health and loads and loads of happiness," Neha Kakkar wrote.

Check out Neena Gupta's post below:

Neena's daughter Masaba Gupta shared a few throwback photos to wish her mum on her 60th birthday. "Happy Birthday mom thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it’s been the greatest lesson in humility ever," Masaba captioned her photo. Take a look:

Here's wishing Neena Gupta a very Happy Birthday!

