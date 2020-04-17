WATCH: Neena Gupta turns into a baker and makes an orange cake amid lockdown

After turning a hairstylist for her husband Vivek Mehra, Neena Gupta turns a baker and shares a glimpse of the yummy orange cake on her social media account.

With the lockdown in India being extended by another two weeks, it goes without saying that we have no option but to stay indoors and keep ourselves safe. Due to the lockdown, everyone is spending more time with their families and loved ones than ever before. Many are discovering their hidden talents too amid the lockdown. While some are bringing out their hairstyling skills, some are discovering their love for poetry. Among all, Neena Gupta recently turned hairstylist for her husband Vivek Mehra amid the lockdown.

And now, the Panchayat actress has shown her baking skills in her latest video. Neena Gupta baked an orange cake and shared a glimpse of the sweet delight on Instagram with her fans. The video starts with the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress opening the oven and says, "Okay, I have baked an orange cake and this is the second time that I made it." After checking the cake by piercing a knife, Neena Gupta said, "Yes, it's done" and being excited like a kid, she removes the cake from the oven. Sharing the video, Neena Gupta wrote, "Desi ladki vilaiti ho gaee hai ji."

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta was recently seen in Amazon Prime's Panchayat and has been garnering rave reviews from all quarters. She recently also shared a throwback photo with her Panchayat co-star Raghubir Yadav. "Jab pradhan aur pradhan patni jawan thay raghubir aur main," Neena captioned the photo. The show only released on 3 April and already seems to be a huge hit among the audiences. In the series, Neena Gupta plays the pivotal character of Manju Devi and alongside is her reel husband played by Raghubir Yadav. The talented actors seem to have won hearts with their onscreen presence.

