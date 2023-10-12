WATCH: Neetu Kapoor engages in candid conversation with paps; talks about Raha and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Neetu Kapoor is currently enjoying the blissful phase. From making her acting comeback last year with Raj Mehta’s Jugjugg Jeeyo to getting his son Ranbir Kapoor married to Alia Bhatt, the veteran actress is on cloud nine. Kapoors had their cup runneth over with the arrival of #Ralia’s first child, a daughter whom they’ve named Raha. Well, Neetu Kapoor has quite an amicable relationship with the paparazzi. The veteran actress was spotted today in the city while she talked about Raha and Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming highly-anticipated, Animal.

On Thursday, Neetu Kapoor was spotted in the city post her salon session. The veteran actress looked elegant in a black top shirt with beige pants. The actress also carried along a black sling. In the video, Neetu was captured by the shutterbugs while coming out of the salon while paps asked her about the well-being. She also further inquired the paps, “Aap kaise ho (How are you)”. While she was about to bid adieu, a pap asked “Raha Kaisi Hai (How is Raha)”, the actress replied with a sweet smile, “Raha bahut badhiya hai ( Raha is fantastic)”.

Simultaneously, another fan remarked, “Humein Animal ka wait hai (We’re waiting for Animal)”, the elated Neetu replied, “Haina acha hai na (It’s superb)” and leaves in her car.

About Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after being in a relationship for some time tied the nuptial knot last year on April 14, 2022. The duo got married in an intimate wedding in their Mumbai house. Months after, in November, the couple announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter in November 2022. The couple named her Raha.

About Animal

Speaking of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s next collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Apart from the lead cast, the film will also feature a stellar ensemble cast consisting of Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri amongst others. Off lately, the teaser of Animal and the first track from the film, Hua Main have been creating a lot of buzz on social media.

The much awaited film will release on December 1, later this year.

