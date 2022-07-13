WATCH: Neetu Kapoor mimics Ranbir Kapoor's dialogue from Shamshera as they promote his film; Actor reacts

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming period-drama film, Shamshera, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. It is directed by Karan Malhotra and is scheduled for theatrical release on 22 July 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. This marks the actor's return to the cinema after the hit film, Sanju, which was released in 2018. Ranbir is leaving no stones unturned to promote his movie and now he has graced the sets of the popular television reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors, and his mother, Neetu Kapoor is one of the judges of this show.

Ranbir and Neetu were also spotted exchanging a sweet moment on the sets of the show. The duo also posed for the shutterbugs as they made their way to the reality show. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress was also seen mimicking her son's dialogue from Shamshera, "Karam Se Dacait...Dharam Se Azaad." However, she says the first word incorrectly in the dialogue and Ranbir corrects her by saying, "Kuch bhi." In the video, Neetu looks stunning as ever as she dons a green and black shimmery saree, while Ranbir wore an all-black outfit for his appearance.

Check out Neetu Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor's VIDEO:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu is currently basking in the success of her recently released family drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. It was released in the theatres on June 24 and was produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. On the other hand, Ranbir has many interesting films in his pipeline. He will star next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside his wife Alia Bhatt. The actor also has Animal and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-title film with Shraddha Kapoor.

