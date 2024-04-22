WATCH: Neetu Kapoor pays a visit to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s under-construction bungalow

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s new home, the Krishna Raj bungalow, is still under construction. The couple is often spotted at the location to oversee the progress, sometimes accompanied by Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Today, Neetu Kapoor was spotted alone at the construction site as she checked the ongoing work at the house.

Neetu Kapoor visits Krishna Raj bungalow construction site

Today, on April 22, Neetu Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai and was captured by the paparazzi at the under-construction Krishna Raj bungalow, which is set to be the new home of her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt.

Sporting a casual look, Neetu ji was seen dressed in a gray shirt and beige pants with sleek sunglasses. She stood out on the balcony, checking the progress and conversing with a few individuals present at the location.

Neetu Kapoor’s ‘blessings’ for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their second wedding anniversary

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot after a few years of dating on April 14, 2022. This year, they marked their second wedding anniversary. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to convey her heartfelt wishes. Sharing a picture of the couple from their wedding festivities, Neetu ji wrote, "Blessings," accompanied by red heart emojis.

Alia and Ranbir celebrated their anniversary at home. A custom-made menu card had earlier gone viral on social media, which featured an animated depiction of the couple with their little munchkin, daughter Raha, who was born on November 6, 2022.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her action thriller film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Co-starring Vedang Raina, the film is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. Jigra is slated to release in cinemas on September 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Ranbir Kapoor’s next project has commenced, which is the highly anticipated epic, Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will showcase Ranbir in the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

