WATCH: Neetu Kapoor undergoes mandatory Covid 19 test as she shoots for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Recently, a video of Neetu Kapoor has been doing rounds on the internet wherein she can be seen taking Coronavirus test before shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

is currently gearing up for her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film will also star , Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The film went on floors a few days ago. As the veteran actress was scared to return on the sets after a long time, she took to her social media handle to share a special post about her feelings. A video of Neetu has been doing rounds on the internet wherein she can be seen undergoing a mandatory coronavirus test.

The video featured a medical professional and Neetu taking the test. The film industry is now getting back into work mode. However, before getting back to work, it is mandatory for all the actors to get tested for Covid-19. A few days back, Neetu shared an emotional post while returning to the sets after a long time. She captioned the post as ''Back on set after so many years.

To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared , but I know you are always with me #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR.''

Check out the latest video of Neetu Kapoor here:

Earlier this year, after losing her husband-actor , Neetu was mostly spending her time with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. However, with the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, her fans will be able to see their favourite actress on the big screen soon.

Also Read: Jug Jugg Jeeyo First Look: Kiara Advani, Varun give a glimpse of ‘happy life’ as they turn into husband & wife

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×