Watch: Neha Dhupia gives a sneak peek of her playtime with newborn son

Actress Neha Dhupia is completely enjoying her motherhood time. She has delivered a baby boy on October 3 and has been posting his pictures, videos on social media. The actress, who is the mother of two children, has been keeping fans updated about her motherly phase. On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram and gave a sneak-peek into her and her son’s playtime. The adorable video will soon grab your attention. However, she has not revealed his face in the video yet.

In the video, the little munchkin can be seen wearing a blue onesie while enjoying his playtime with the mommy. The caption on his dress reads, “Mummy loves me”. Sharing the video, Neha wrote, “Wearing his and my heart on his sleeve. Mummy loves me” As soon as she shared the video, fans dropped heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, ‘I appreciate you’. Another wrote, “Awwww Pala baby.” Neha was last seen in ‘Sanak’ with Vidyut Jammwal.

Recently, Neha also talked about normalising breastfeeding. The actress, who gave birth to her second child a few weeks ago, has been an advocate of breastfeeding in public.