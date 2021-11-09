Watch: Neha Dhupia gives a sneak peek of her playtime with newborn son
In the video, the little munchkin can be seen wearing a blue onesie while enjoying his playtime with the mommy. The caption on his dress reads, “Mummy loves me”. Sharing the video, Neha wrote, “Wearing his and my heart on his sleeve. Mummy loves me” As soon as she shared the video, fans dropped heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, ‘I appreciate you’. Another wrote, “Awwww Pala baby.” Neha was last seen in ‘Sanak’ with Vidyut Jammwal.
Recently, Neha also talked about normalising breastfeeding. The actress, who gave birth to her second child a few weeks ago, has been an advocate of breastfeeding in public.
Neha had opened on her pregnancy and said that they say second pregnancy is easier. “But that’s not been the case with me. I have had an extreme amount of morning sickness. If there’s a day I wake up without morning sickness, I am just like is there something wrong because morning sickness makes me feel like okay I’m pregnant,” the actress added.
